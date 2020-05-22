CycloneAmphan: European Union Pledges Funding of €500,000 to India, €1.1 Mln to Bangladesh

New Delhi (Sputnik): On Wednesday, Indian’s eastern states- Odisha and West Bengal were hit by Cyclone 'Amphan', the second super cyclone to be formed in the Bay of Bengal since 1999. The cyclone caused a huge impact, leading to a lot of destruction, loss of lives and property.

To address the immediate needs of populations affected by the cyclone, the European Union has pledged initial funding of €500,000 ($544,857) for India and €1.1 million (nearly $1.2 million) to support the immediate response in Bangladesh.

According to the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, several people have lost their lives due to cyclone Amphan which came ashore in eastern India and is making its way further north-east towards Bangladesh, causing further destruction and flooding.

“My thoughts are with the brave people who have been affected by tropical cyclone Amphan and especially those who have lost their loved ones. I am saddened to learn about fatalities in both India and Bangladesh, and the extent of destruction caused by strong winds, flooding and landslides, also damaging houses, infrastructure and livelihoods,” said Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management.

Lenarcic added it is like a crisis on top of a crisis as the storm has hit the two countries at a time when people are battling against COVID-19.

“Our union will address immediate needs of populations affected by the cyclone as well as protect humanitarian aid and health workers from their exposure to the epidemic,” Lenarčič said.

He further said during these tough times, they are proud to see that first responders are saving people's lives and that a further assessment of the situation on the ground has already started.

“The European Union’s Copernicus emergency management service supports these efforts with satellite maps to assess damages,” the statement read.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey to take stock of the situation in the two cyclone hit states and announced a $133 million (INR 10 Billion) relief package for West Bengal and $66 million (INR 5 Billion) for Odisha.

According to the officials, as many as 72 people have lost their lives while the state's leader estimates the total cost of the damage at $13 billion.