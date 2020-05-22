Caught Between Corona and Cyclone: Vast Swathe of Coastal Belt of India’s West Bengal Mangled

New Delhi (Sputnik): The super cyclone Amphan hit the coastal districts of India’s eastern Odisha and West Bengal states on Wednesday and Thursday (20-21 May). The gale at a speed of 160-180 kilometres ripped six districts of West Bengal, while leaving out neighbouring Odisha with minor impacts. 72 people lost their lives in West Bengal.

Around 500,000 people in India’s eastern West Bengal were caught in the wrap of an incoming super cyclone – Amphan. It was billed as the worst after the 1999 Super Cyclone that hit Odisha, but advance predictions about the cyclone by India’s meteorological department helped save thousands of lives.

In 1999, about 10,000 people died, in 2020 the death toll was a mere 72, mostly due to electrocution and uprooting of trees.

One of the worst-hit areas was the UNESCO declared World Heritage Site of Sunderbans – a mangrove area in the delta formed by the confluence of three rivers, two in India, Ganges and Brahmaputra and one in Bangladesh, Meghna.

The super cyclone Amphan made its landfall near Sunderbans on Wednesday, 20 May, and devastated almost all the 54 inhabited islands. The villagers, whose livelihood depends on fishing and farming, had already been shifted to safer places and relief camps. But most of the temporary and semi-permanent shelters were blown away or damaged in the cyclonic wind. River embankments were also breached and saline water from sea entered the villages and drinking water sources. Standing paddy crops in hundreds of hectares were also washed away in gale and downpour.

“Almost all the dwellings were blown away or damaged. The villagers already had no work during the last two months of lockdown. There are close to 5 million population in the 54 inhabited islands, while 48 in Sundarbans are forests. Their standing paddy crops were also completely flattened in heavy wind and rains,” Loqman Molla, a local from South 24 Pargana district of West Bengal told Sputnik. Two districts of the state South 24 Pargana and North 24 Pargana fall in the Sunderbans region.

“The inhabitants have no alternative livelihoods now, no place to go. Most of them are very poor people, with a hand to mouth livelihood,” rued Molla.

Molla said, roads are blocked by uprooted trees and electric poles, all communication links breached. He said, as of now there is no information about loss of wildlife in 48 forested islands in Sunderbans, which is known for Tigers, Leopards, Rhinoceros, Wild Buffaloes and several species of deer.

“No power since Wednesday early morning (they had switched off early as they were possibly working on a high tension line here), no water. Getting water from a nearby pond and deep tubewell for essential purposes, as even bottled water is not available to purchase,” said Dwijit GuhaSarkar, a scientist staying in Rajpur-Sonarpur Municipality in the South 24 Parganas district.

“Most houses in our area had some damages with varying extents. Ours had some minor damages, like glass windows broken, one tin shade flying off, one old wooden window broken,” added GuhaSarkar. He said there is no transport and supplies are very limited due to the ongoing lockdown. It may take upto a week or so to get back the power and telecommunication links.

Kolkata, the biggest city in eastern India and capital of West Bengal too was badly tattered. Several roads in the city were blocked by uprooted trees or electric poles. The international airport in the city was flooded on Thursday and several semi-permanent structures served as offices of India’s national carrier Air India were severely damaged.

“In Kolkata, the situation is horrible. There are quite a good number of localities where there is no power supply since 20th evening and it is not clear about when it will be restored. Water scarcity has been resulted due to power crisis. Moreover, the only respite during this lockdown period, the internet, was also missing since 20th evening following the deadly attack of Amphen,” said Partha Ghosh, a journalist.

Meanwhile, India’s federal disaster relief force has deployed its personnel across the worst-hit areas, clearing the roads and restoring public facilities on war footing.

​#CycloneAmphan Updates 22/5/20-

​State Chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (21 May) termed the devastation “beyond our thoughts.”

Cyclone #Amphan has left a trail of devastation beyond our thoughts. While the material damage is substantial, Bengal stands united in this time of crisis. Together we will overcome this because nothing can dampen the spirit and strength of the people of Bengal.



জয় বাংলা। — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 21, 2020

​Banerjee had earlier suggested the total loss in the state due to the cyclone to the tune of US$13 billion.

West Bengal, like other states of the country was in the grip of COVID-19, with a caseload of 3,197, which included 1,193 cured cases and 259 deaths. On the national level, according to data released by the federal Health Ministry on Friday, the cumulative caseload was 118,447, including 48,534 cured cases and 3,5,83 deaths.