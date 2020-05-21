Register
13:52 GMT21 May 2020
    Super Cyclone Amphan

    72 People Die as Super Cyclone Amphan Ravages Indian States

    © Sputnik /
    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Super Cyclone Amphan left a trail of destruction in India’s eastern coastal states of Odisha and West Bengal. Several coastal districts of West Bengal bore the brunt of the massive storm, which destroyed thousands of housed, damaged buildings, and uprooted trees and electric poles.

    Chief of the Indian state of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that 72 people have lost their lives in Super Cyclone Amphan, mostly due to electrocution or falling trees.

    Over 500,000 people were evacuated from the worst-affected region of the state to safer places or relief camps.  The state chief estimated a loss of some $13 billion due to the calamity.

    ​India’s federal Meteorological Department said on Thursday that the cyclone now lay over Bangladesh, but had weakened.

    “It crossed over to Bangladesh last night and today it lay centred around Bangladesh with a 50-60 kilometres per hour speed. The cyclone has now weakened into a deep depression and now there is no danger in Bangladesh also,” said Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, Director General of India Meteorological Department.  

    ​India’s federal disaster response force said since advance prediction by the weather office was accurate, people along the route of the cyclone could be evacuated to safer places, thus minimising human casualty.

    “Currently about 500,000 people are in relief camps in West Bengal. In Odisha there were about 250,000 people in safe places/relief camps, but they started returning to their homes today, as the impact in the state was lesser than West Bengal and the situation is returning to normal,” said S.N. Pradhan, according to the chief of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

    Super Cyclone Amphan
    © Sputnik /
    Super Cyclone Amphan

    The worst-affected areas in West Bengal were the state capital Kolkata, neighbouring Howrah, Hoogly, South 24 Paragnas, North 24 Paragnas and East Mednipur.

    In Kolkata, flight operations from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport had to be suspended as runways were flooded and several operational buildings were damaged in the gale and thundershower.

    Odisha, West Bengal, COVID-19, cyclone, New Delhi, India
