Monkey Heist: Primate Breaks ATM Machinery as Police React to Suspected Robbery - Video

A monkey entered an ATM in India's capital city and broke the front panel of the machine. The 45-second CCTV footage shows the primate playing around with the broken machine and jumping on the broken part.
Delhi Police went into a tizzy after it got an info that front panel of ATM has been broken. Suspecting that robbers could be involved, cops scanned the cctv footage.. only to find a monkey damaging the ATM 🐒 pic.twitter.com/I8gXJKZiEE— bhavatosh singh (@bhavatoshsingh) May 6, 2020
The police in Delhi were immediately informed that someone had broken an ATM in Delhi. The officials suspected it to be a case of theft only to find that the criminal was a monkey.
