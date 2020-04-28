Indian Cops Dress As 'Coronavirus Zombies', Adding Fun Spin to Awareness Drive - Video

Tirelessly patrolling deserted cities across India, police have hogged the headlines several times in the past weeks for adopting newer and more creative ways to spread awareness around coronavirus.
On Tuesday, a hilarious video of police officials dressed and accessorised in a white-red combination impersonating “zombies” donning “coronavirus helmets” began doing the rounds on social networking platforms. Dressed in character, the officials marched in the national capital, making awareness announcements over microphones.
While the special coronavirus-shaped helmets are not a new invention, the police dressed as zombies proved to be a hit on the internet.
Delhi police dress as #coronavirus 'zombies' to deter lockdown violations. pic.twitter.com/8ASSkyKaEk— Press TV (@PressTV) April 28, 2020
The creative efforts of the Delhi police in tackling the lockdown violators while also spreading awareness has been widely covered by several international publications.
This is not the first time Indian cops have resorted to humor to keep themselves and locked-up citizens entertained.
Videos of police organising stray-animals, awareness marches, singing songs via microphones and wearing coronavirus helmets on duty have all gone viral on social media.
Indian cops now painting horses to spread awareness around #coronavirusinindia .@SputnikInt pic.twitter.com/hcCnD09dsx— Radhika Parashar (@_RadhikaReports) March 31, 2020
@CP_SuratCity organises #COVID19 awareness drive including dogs and horses. pic.twitter.com/ZGEaEb5CZn— Radhika Parashar (@_RadhikaReports) April 15, 2020
And they sing on deserted roads... Giving messages like -- be careful guys, life could become death..— Radhika Parashar (@_RadhikaReports) March 31, 2020
.
.
Yaas.
.
True stuff.
.
.
#IndianCops #Lockdown21 pic.twitter.com/29grd8ilHj
All comments
Show new comments (0)