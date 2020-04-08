After Helmets, Sweets, Now Corona-Cars Will Run on Deserted Indian Roads, Preaching Awareness

New Delhi (Sputnik): When India is under a nationwide lockdown to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from spreading further, several people are now taking time out to unleash their creative powers.

A car museum in the southern Indian state of Telangana has unveiled a pale green coloured special car, shaped like the coronavirus, with red-ended tentacles, to spread awareness about the virus.

The "corona-creativity" in locked-down India extends from helmets and cakes to cars now. @SputnikInt pic.twitter.com/kjMekqyMvz — Radhika Parashar (@radhika_says) April 8, 2020

​The car was designed at the Sudha Car Museum in Hyderabad and it will roll on the deserted roads in the city to spread awareness about basic norms like social distancing and hygiene amid the global health crisis.

This is not the first corona-inspired creative bug that has bitten artsy Indians.

On Tuesday, a sweetmeat seller in Kolkata turned the famous Bengali sweet dish “sandesh” into the shape of the coronavirus. Its pictures later flooded the internet.

​Even police officials, who are patrolling the streets across India to make sure nobody is loitering around during the lockdown without a purpose, have designed special helmets, shaped like the cronavirus to keep spreading awareness. They have even painted pictures of the coronavirus on white horses to make sure people do not forget the critical nature of COVID-19.

Indian cops now painting horses to spread awareness around #coronavirusinindia .@SputnikInt pic.twitter.com/hcCnD09dsx — Radhika Parashar (@radhika_says) March 31, 2020

This Indian police inspector went the extra mile to inform the public about the dangers of Coronavirus.



He wore a helmet that looks like the virus to warn people to stay home.@AFP took these pictures in the Indian city of Chennai. pic.twitter.com/uQj8NxVwU6 — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) March 29, 2020

​There has been an exponential increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases since the first COVID-19 case was detected in India on 30 January. On Wednesday, according to data released by India's federal Health Ministry there were 5,194 confirmed cases. Some 149 people have now lost their lives to the infection.