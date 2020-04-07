Now Taste the Virus: India’s Obsession With Sweets Turns Coronavirus Into One

New Delhi (Sputnik): The coronavirus is keeping tens of thousands of people in India on their toes, but there are many who are feeling restless and locked up at home amid the 21-day-long national lockdown. Many such Indians are indulging in ingenious ways to beat the blues of this unprecedented situation.

While the coronavirus has left bitter memories and experiences for people, a delicacies shop in India’s Kolkata has turned it into a sweet - literally. You can now taste the famous sweet of the state, "Sandesh", which is available in the shape of the virus.

A picture of the sweet put out by a twitter user has been widely shared on social media platforms. But the treat did not flatter Tweeples. While the country is under lockdown, the candy shops are allowed to operate for four hours every day in the state.

🤢 — Hrishikesh Moghe (@hri_mo) April 6, 2020

​This comes after another strange incident where a couple in India’s central state of Chhattisgarh named their twins, born during the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the country, COVID and Corona. While the baby girl was named Corona, COVID was chosen for the boy.

Some new parents named their new born twins as corona and Covid. The amount of stupidity of this irresponsible parents . Imagine bringing new beings into this cursed planet and finding it funny and naming them after some trendy flu. — Yakshakala (Alex) (@_yakshakala) April 5, 2020

​Meanwhile, India is currently facing an alarming rise in coronavirus cases. The active cases in the country have reached 4,421, including 66 foreign nationals, and the death toll stands at 114.

The 21-day lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the night of 24 March, and began from the same day at midnight and will continue until 14 April.