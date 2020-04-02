Indian 'Karma Police' Summon God of Death to Punish COVID-19 Lockdown Violators - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Despite strict implementation of the 21-day lockdown in India to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection, not everyone has complied with the draconian measures. In several cases, the police have become violent with violators, but they've also turned to theatrics to create awareness.

Police in India’s Andhra Pradesh state has "enlisted" the help of Yamraj, the Hindu God of death, to teach a lesson to those violating the lockdown imposed by the Indian government to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

A video which has gone viral shows a man dressed in a typical outfit, that usually depicts Hindu Gods, along with Chitragupta – a lord assigned with the task of keeping a ledger of good and bad deeds of humans on Earth and punishing them in accordance with their Karma or action.

None other than Yamraj, the lord of death and justice himself has descended to educate in Telugu. #SocialDistanacing #lockdownindia pic.twitter.com/IBz6e84Lve — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) April 1, 2020

In the video, the police and the enlisted Gods can be seen reading the offender his punishment in the local Telugu language.

The God of Death is often tasked with creating awareness among generally god-fearing Indians.

In a similar stunt, Indian Railways enlisted Yamraj's help to patrol rail lines and pick up those who were risking their lives by crossing the tracks. The creative idea by Western Railways was aimed to help reduce the number of fatalities as at least 721 people had died on railway tracks in India between January and May, 2019.

अनाधिकृत रूप से पटरी पार ना करें, यह जानलेवा हो सकता है ।



अगर आप अनाधिकृत तरीक़े से पटरी को पार करते हैं तो सामने यमराज खड़े हैं ।



मुंबई में पश्चिम रेलवे द्वारा आरपीएफ के साथ मिलकर 'यमराज' के कैरेक्टर के माध्यम से लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/UM5O5OYQIR — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 7, 2019

​Andhra Pradesh has a total of 83 COVID-19 positive cases, out of total of 1,637 cases in India as of 1 April, according to the Health Ministry. At least 38 people have died so far throughout the country while 133 have recovered from the infection.