Indian Police Pelted With Stones in PM Modi's Home State While Enforcing Lockdown - Video

Angry locals in the Indian city of Surat, a prominent industrial centre of textile and diamonds in Gujarat state pelted stones at police who had arrived to enforce the lockdown in the area.
A video of the incident shared by local media on Twitter shows policemen wearing helmets with batons in their hands and asking the public to go back inside their homes.
સુરત: ડિંડોલીમાં સ્થાનિકો અને પોલીસ વચ્ચે ઘર્ષણ, ટોળાનો પથ્થરમારો, પોલીસનો હળવો લાઠીચાર્જ, 110થી વધુની અટકાયત#Surat #Dindoli #Police #People #StonePelting #Detained pic.twitter.com/cQAbxTepfu— Gujarat Samachar (@gujratsamachar) April 28, 2020
A team on police control was sent to Dindoli area after receiving information about people roaming around.
"When a police team reached there to enforce lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, some people got angry when they were asked to go indoors. They got angry and started pelting stones at the policemen," Surat’s Deputy Commissioner of Police R.P. Barot said.
A policeman was critically injured while five people have been detained in connection with the case, police said, adding that extra police was sent to bring the situation under control.
According to official data provided by Gujarat Police, as many as 5,400 violators were arrested on Saturday. The Gujarat Police are using drones to enforce the lockdown, which expires on 3 May.
