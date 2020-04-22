Police Stone-Pelted in Indian Vegetable Market for Enforcing Lockdown - Video

Local residents in India’s Uttar Pradesh state pelted policemen with stones while the latter were enforcing the lockdown at a vegetable market in Aligarh city on Wednesday.
Later, police officials said that stones were hurled at them, leaving one of their constables injured.
A purported video from the scene showing people carrying wooden sticks in their hands and pelting stones at policemen has gone viral on the Indian segment of Twitter:
यूपी के अलीगढ़ में पुलिस कर्मियों पर जानलेवा हमला किया गया। भुजपुरा इलाके में सब्जी मंडी के दो विक्रेताओं के झगड़े की सूचना मिली थी @aligarhpolice मौके पर पहुंची तो इतने में आराजकतत्वों ने पुलिस पर ही ईंटा-पत्थर फेंकना चालू कर दिया। जिसमे कई पुलिसकर्मी घायल हो गये। @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/QvEPgZGHXW— Abhay Singh Rathore (@Abhay_journo) April 22, 2020
