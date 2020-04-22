Police, Locals Clash Over Ration Shortage in India's West Bengal - Videos

Videos are going viral on social media where people and police can be seen clashing over a ration shortage in Baduria, West Bengal on Wednesday.
#WATCH: Locals clash with Police personnel after they (locals) had blocked the road alleging improper distribution of ration material amid #CoronavirusLockdown in Baduria, North 24 Parganas. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ceuxq6mcEl— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020
A woman can be seen being beaten up by police personnel following the clashes. The skirmish between police and locals reportedly occurred after law enforcement officers objected to the road being blocked by people.
Locals blocked the road alleging improper distribution of ration materials during the coronavirus lockdown.
#WATCH: Clash broke between Police and locals after they (Police) objected to the road being blocked by the locals. The locals were alleging improper distribution of ration material amid #CoronavirusLockdown in Baduria, North 24 Parganas. #WestBengal https://t.co/TnzIOM0Qhp pic.twitter.com/ffJRXKknr4— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020
Amid speculation of a shortage of rations due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the government announced around $6 billion for free food and $5 billion for cash transfers for women and senior citizens.
India's Minister of Food and Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan said that the country has no shortage of food grains, asserting that the nation has a surplus of 539,000 tonnes in stock. He further added that all state governments have been asked to distribute rations to the poor.
All comments
Show new comments (0)