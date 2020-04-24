Not Obeying the Lockdown? Police Expose Violators to COVID-19 Patient as Punishment - Video

To instill the fear of COVID-19 in lockdown violators, police in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu have found an innovative way of doing so.
Police in Tamil Nadu put violators of lockdown in ambulance with fake COVID-19 patient to teach them a lesson— Aakriti Sharma (@_aakritisharma) April 24, 2020
Source: Tamil Nadu Police pic.twitter.com/I5ICOoGFsv
In a video going viral on social media, police can be seen stopping lockdown violators and putting them in an ambulance with a patient inside. On seeing a person in the ambulance, the violator tries to run away but the patient is a fake COVID-19 one used to scare people.
