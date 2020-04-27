Human Grabber: Indian Police Develop Unique Device to Hold Lockdown Violators - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): India is observing its second lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a collective measure to combat the contagious virus, COVID-19. To implement it in true letter and spirit, the government has asked authorities to be strict with lockdown violators.

Police in the Indian city of Chandigarh have come up with an innovative device to catch the lockdown violators and non-cooperating COVID-19 suspects while at the same time maintaining social distancing.

A demo of the newly-developed five-foot long metal rod device has been shared by Sanjay Baniwal, Director General of Chandigarh police.

In a video, a policeman can be seen operating the device with one end of it strapped to his arm while the other end has a tong-like structure, which is attached around the waist of the violator and the policemen can take him along without coming into close contact and maintaining social distancing.

VIP Security wing of Chandigarh Police has devised this unique way of tackling non-cooperating corona suspects and curfew breakers.

Great equipment, great drill !!!

Way to go @ssptfcchd and Insp Manjit, HCt Gurdeep, HCt Pawan and Ct Usha pic.twitter.com/oTLsGoe6yt — DGP Chandigarh Police (@DgpChdPolice) April 25, 2020

According to official data provided by the Punjab police, they have arrested 8,269 violaters so far and have detained over 13,000 lockdown offenders.

According to the Indian health ministry, the country has a total of 27,892 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 800 people have died due to the virus so far. However, 6,185 people have been cured or discharged.