They Refuse to Bow Down! Video of COVID-19 Indian Patients Dancing in Isolation Ward Lifts Spirits

Coronavirus patients in an isolation ward in India's national capital Delhi are sending positive vibes across the country, as a video showing them dancing to a popular Punjabi song is literally raising people's up spirits.
The viral video from the Tilak Nagar area has already garnered 89,000 views and shows several men tapping and dancing while maintaining social distance in the isolation ward. While some lay on their beds and clap along, others turn the ward into a dance floor. A doctor can also be seen clapping in the video.
Corona Patients from Tilak Vihar,Tilak Nagar pic.twitter.com/shgZcVd1Xk— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) April 26, 2020
The men are majorly Punjabis. The community is known for its fun-loving and vivacious nature. This is evident as one of the netizens commented, “Punjabis find joy in every adversity”. Other twitter users also lauded their spirits.
Sir they all will recover soon because they are *ENJOYING* and not taking any *STRESS*.— Bakra Mukt Bharat (@Iovindia) April 26, 2020
Most happiest community 🤗💜— akshaybhandari (@akshayb37623285) April 26, 2020
India, which is under lockdown until 3 May, is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, as the total number of positive cases in the country has reached 27,892.
