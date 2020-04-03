Covid-19: Indian Police to Visit Suspected Lockdown Violators at Home in Uttar Pradesh State - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Medical staff and police forces in India are on their toes around the clock to ensure the safety of their countrymen. But despite best government efforts, people are still violating the rules by stepping out of their houses.

Amid the 21-day nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, police in India's Uttar Pradesh state are to start the 'home delivery' of First Information Reports - documents identifying suspected offenders.

The top police official in Muzaffarnagar district Abhishek Yadav announced the home delivery of FIRs in the city while appealing to people to stay at home to cut the transmission of Covid-19.

A video shows Yadav telling the public: "We have been appealing to all of you for last seven-eight days. But many of you still come out and roam in groups. We have decided to deliver FIRs at your homes, if you are found roaming on the streets without any reason," he said.

Yadav warned that that police would video-record those roaming the streets so as to identify them later.

According to data released by the federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed coronavirs cases on Friday was 2,547, with 62 deaths. Just a day before the figures were 2,069 and 53 respectively.