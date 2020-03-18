COVID-19: Indian State of Uttar Pradesh Decides to Promote Students Without Exams

New Delhi (Sputnik): With a gradual increase in the number of positive cases of Coronavirus cases, India’s federal government had announced a holiday for schools and universities to stop the spread of the infection.

The government of Uttar Pradesh headed by ascetic chief Yogi Adityanath has announced that students up to the eighth grade will be promoted to the next class based on their academic performance through the year and without taking the annual examinations.

The deputy chief of the state, Dinesh Sharma said on Wednesday that the decision comes in the wake of school closures to contain the spread of virus.

The Uttar Pradesh government had announced that schools and other education institutes in the state will remain closed until 2 April.

Keeping in view the apprehension expressed by teachers, the state government has also postponed the checking of answer sheets for students in high school and intermediate examinations.

Uttar Pradesh is the third-worst Coronavirus hit state after Maharshtra (38) and Kerala (25) with 15 confirmed confirmed cases. The state has also imposed a shutdown of public places such as cinemas and shopping malls. India with 130 confirmed cases across the country has registered three coronavirus deaths so far.