'Try Reverse Corona': Bollywood Star Amitabh Bachchan Urges Fans to Stay at Home

New Delhi (Sputnik): Amitabh Bachchan's recent post on COVID-19 allegedly spreading from flies, and tweets with "fake information" related to the public curfew that took place on 22 March in India didn’t go down well with a lot of netizens.

Days after being accused of tweeting unverified information related to COVID-19, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has now urged his fans not to step out from their homes in a fresh post, asking people to “reverse Corona”.

“Please stay at home, don’t come out. Don’t let corona get the better of us. No, no, you are not getting what I am trying to say. Please read corona in reverse, it becomes na ro ko,” he posted on Instagram in Hindi.

Indians observed a public curfew (self-imposed by people) on 22 March at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a precautionary step to curb COVID-19 in the country. To express gratitude towards medical and healthcare workers on the frontline of saving the country from coronavirus, the prime minister had urged everyone to be on their balconies and at their windows at 5 o’clock in the evening and applaud for them by clapping, beating plates and blowing conch shells.

However, a group of WhatsApp messages started to circulate online suggesting that Modi had picked 5 p.m. because it is the time when "evil forces were most active" (as per Hinduism) and that "clapping or shankh (conch shell) vibrations would ward them off." Amitabh Bachchan had retweeted one of the messages and later deleted it.

Amitabh Bachchan spreading fake news pic.twitter.com/CMuXZ9vK0E — Multiple Attitude Dude (@mAd___00) March 23, 2020

​After his first debacle, he again tweeted that flies may spread coronavirus. However, this claim was quickly rejected by the Indian Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal during a press briefing. Big B deleted this tweet as well.

In India, 53 deaths have been reported because of COVID-19 with 1,860 active cases reported, as per data from the federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry.