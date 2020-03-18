Bollywood's Sonam Kapoor Lauds Indian Govt's Response to COVID-19 as She Returns Home From London

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood, one of the most prolific content engines, has come to a standstill in the wake of COVID-19, with the cancellation of shoots and the postponement of red carpet events and big budget releases.

Bollywood’s fashion queen Sonam Kapoor has decided to return home from London with her husband Anand Ahuja as the UK reported over 70 deaths due to coronavirus, with the Health Secretary Matt Hancock calling the pandemic “the most serious public health emergency that our nation has faced for a generation.”

India, where three deaths were reported and 130 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19, has ordered several measures to arrest the spread of the viral infection.

On her arrival in New Delhi, Sonam recorded a series of videos on her Instagram, and thanked Indian authorities for actively working to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus. She also shared that she and her husband were planning to stay in isolation for some days.

While giving a detailed account of her experience at Delhi’s International Airport, Sonam said it was incredible to see the authorities handling the situation so gracefully.

"Anand and I are back in Delhi and we just want to thank everybody at the airport. When we were leaving London, there was no screening, nothing. Anand and I were massive shocked upon discovering that. However, when we reached India, we were asked to fill a form in which we had to tell the authorities how much we flew in the last 25 days. We gave our travel history,” said the actress who recently attended the Paris Fashion Week.

"I just want to say that it's incredible the way the authorities are handling the situation. It's very commendable and laudable. We went to immigration and they again re-checked our passports, which was extremely responsible of them. I just want everybody to know that everybody is doing the best that they can do. The government is doing the best that it can do. And, we all are in this together," she added.

Many bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor have been encouraging their fans to take precautions and stay at home.