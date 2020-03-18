Register
09:22 GMT18 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Actress Sonam Kapoor poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 21, 2019

    Bollywood's Sonam Kapoor Lauds Indian Govt's Response to COVID-19 as She Returns Home From London

    © AP Photo / Vianney Le Caer
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107860/88/1078608822_0:85:2889:1710_1200x675_80_0_0_9917671c8599e504110091069a8b38a0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202003181078608213-bollywoods-sonam-kapoor-lauds-indian-govts-response-to-covid-19-as-she-returns-home-from-london/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood, one of the most prolific content engines, has come to a standstill in the wake of COVID-19, with the cancellation of shoots and the postponement of red carpet events and big budget releases.

    Bollywood’s fashion queen Sonam Kapoor has decided to return home from London with her husband Anand Ahuja as the UK reported over 70 deaths due to coronavirus, with the Health Secretary Matt Hancock calling the pandemic “the most serious public health emergency that our nation has faced for a generation.”

    India, where three deaths were reported and 130 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19, has ordered several measures to arrest the spread of the viral infection.

    On her arrival in New Delhi, Sonam recorded a series of videos on her Instagram, and thanked Indian authorities for actively working to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus. She also shared that she and her husband were planning to stay in isolation for some days.

    While giving a detailed account of her experience at Delhi’s International Airport, Sonam said it was incredible to see the authorities handling the situation so gracefully.

    "Anand and I are back in Delhi and we just want to thank everybody at the airport. When we were leaving London, there was no screening, nothing. Anand and I were massive shocked upon discovering that. However, when we reached India, we were asked to fill a form in which we had to tell the authorities how much we flew in the last 25 days. We gave our travel history,” said the actress who recently attended the Paris Fashion Week.

    "I just want to say that it's incredible the way the authorities are handling the situation. It's very commendable and laudable. We went to immigration and they again re-checked our passports, which was extremely responsible of them. I just want everybody to know that everybody is doing the best that they can do. The government is doing the best that it can do. And, we all are in this together," she added.

    View this post on Instagram

    Love you too Queen !❤️ @sonamkapoor via her insta stories ✨ // #sonamkapoor

    A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoorpedia) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Stay safe guys♥️ @sonamkapoor . . . #sonamkapoor // #corona #coronavirus #covid_19

    A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoorpedia) on

    Many bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor have been encouraging their fans to take precautions and stay at home.

    Related:

    Big Bollywood Weddings Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
    Los Angeles Ropes in Indian Celebrity Sonam Kapoor for Online Tourism Promotions
    Tags:
    stars, star, actor, India, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies of Burlesque's Vutrica giving a performance titled 'A bandit girl'.
    Razzle Dazzle Them! Twenties Revived With Spectacular "Ladies of Burlesque" Cabaret Show in Moscow
    Trumpin’ Big Groups
    Do As I Say, Not As I Flu
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse