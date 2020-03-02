Bollywood's Deepika Padukone Scraps Paris Fashion Week Trip Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has not only made her name in the industry with movies like “Padmaavat”, “Bajirao Mastani”, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” and “Chhapaak” but also proved her mettle internationally by becoming the first Indian actress to be featured in the Pre-Fall Campaign of French fashion house Louis Vuitton.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who was invited by luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to attend their show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, had to give it a miss over widespread coronavirus outbreak concerns.

"Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton''s FW2020 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France," said an official spokesperson for the actress, reports Indian news agency IANS.

The actress became the first Indian name from the film fraternity to grace the cover of Pre-Fall Campaign of French fashion house Louis Vuitton.

Paris Fashion Week will wrap up on 3 March and Deepika is not the only Indian actress who was supposed to witness the grandeur of the fashion gala. Recently, Sonam Kapoor returned to India after attending the extravaganza.

Having been first detected in Wuhan, China last year, the novel coronavirus infection is believed to have spread to over 50 countries across the globe, leaving more than 86,000 people infected with the death toll surging to over 3,000.

On Monday, two fresh cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in India - one each in Delhi and Telangana state.