Big Bollywood Weddings Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

New Delhi (Sputnik): The global outbreak of COVID-19 has restricted social gatherings in India, with the federal government issuing advisories to close schools, universities, gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools, and theatres.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak across India, where three deaths have been reported so far, the wedding of Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor Varun Dhawan to childhood girlfriend Natasha Dalal, as well as the marriage ceremony for actress Richa Chadha with actor Ali Fazal have been postponed until later this year.

Varrun and Natasha were expected to have a summer wedding this year, however, keeping in mind the current health emergency situation in India, the couple have decided to push the important day of their lives to end of this year.

Varun and Natasha were supposed to have a destination wedding in Thailand, which later got shifted to Jodhpur in western India and then finally to their city Mumbai. Now, with the COVID-19 outbreak, they are going back to their first choice and will tie the knot in November, reports leading Indian daily Midday.

Richa and Ali, who were set for an April wedding in Delhi, have also reportedly decided to postpone it. Noted Hollywood personalities like Judi Dench and Kenneth Branagh were expected to attend their ceremony.

To date, India has reported 130 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The country has made it compulsory for passengers coming from or transiting thro,ugh UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait to be put under quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days starting Wednesday (18 March), while a travel ban has been imposed on people flying from the European Union, Turkey, and the UK.