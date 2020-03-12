Cranky Jumbo Runs Away From Religious Ceremony as People Grab Its Tail to Stop – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Decorated elephants are an essential part of temple festivals in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Though there are strict restrictions on the use of elephants for religious festivals, there have been several occasions in Kerala when elephants go berserk and create mayhem.

As a religious festival was in progress in a temple in the southern Indian state of Kerala on Wednesday (11 March), a caparisoned jumbo was in no mood to stay and ran away with people holding on its tail to stop the creature. Fortunately, there was no mishap, though there were four persons atop the jumbo.

When in no mood for a religious ceremony !!! pic.twitter.com/ZRnmHkOSNP — Advitya (@advityabahl) March 12, 2020

The incident happened in Palluruthy, near Kochi in Kerala where the pachyderm was brought for a ritualistic procession in a temple. The elephant turned restive and ran away, but was later brought under control.