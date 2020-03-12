Pakistani Army Training Terrorists in Camps Along Border - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): India has been accusing Pakistan of providing a safe haven for terrorist outfits. In February 2019, Jaish-e-Mohammed took responsibility for a suicide attack on a convoy of Indian troops that killed 40 individuals, heightening tensions between the two countries.

The Pakistani Army was found training 25 Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists near the Bhawani post in Jammu and Kashmir, according to intelligence sources.

The sources claimed that terrorists were being trained at a launch pad by JeM commander Abu Hamza, where eight Baloch Regiments of the Pakistani Army were posted.

After training, the terrorists were meant to go to India from the Rajouri, Poonch, and Jammu side of the border in six groups, the sources said.

India has been claiming that terror outfits active in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab were getting aid from Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The reports of links between Jaish, Jammu and Kashmir-based Hizbul Mujahideen and Punjab-based Khalistani militants have been making the rounds for some time.

Khalistani militants are seeking to create a separate country "Khalistan" in the Punjab region as a homeland for Sikhs, while Hizbul Mujahideen is a Kashmiri militant group seeking independence for Kashmir from India.

Three terrorists killed in Nagrota in the Jammu region in an encounter on 31 January 2020, also had links with Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Khalistani militants in Punjab.

An overground worker arrested in the 31 January encounter had revealed that a group of terrorists associated with Jaish existed in Amritsar, a city in the Indian state of Punjab that shares a border with Pakistan.