Register
17:42 GMT17 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Punjab, India

    Overground Workers of Pakistan-Based Terror Outfit Active in India’s Punjab - Sources

    © Flickr /
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002171078336122-overground-workers-of-pakistan-based-terror-outfit-active-in-indias-punjab---sources/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): With regard to the operations of terror outfits active in Kashmir, India's terror probe body National Investigative Agency sources have revealed that amid mobile and internet suspension in Jammu and Kashmir, the overground workers were forced to use internet services in neighbouring regions.

    Overground (OG) workers of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist group are active in the Indian city of Chandigarh, a strategically important city located 243km from New Delhi, sources in India’s top terror probe body the NIA have revealed.

    Earlier, the investigative agency had also found links between the terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh.

    Suspension of mobile and internet networks in Jammu and Kashmir had forced the terror networks to use internet services in neighbouring regions like Chandigarh, sources said.

    According to them, investigations revealed that one of the three arrested JeM overground workers — identified as Uheel Ahmad, also known as, Suhail Javed Lone — had made several WhatsApp calls from Chandigarh during December 2019. Zahoor Ahmad Khan and Shoiab Manzoor were the two other JeM overground workers arrested with Lone.

    Accused of running a communication network from Chandigarh, Lone was allegedly in touch via WhatsApp with two JeM launchpad commanders Abu Hamza and Abu Bakar – who run JeM activities from Karachi, Kotli Mirpur (Pakistan-administered Kashmir) Sialkot and Lahore cities.

    The three OG workers were located after overground worker Sameer Dar arrested during the January 31 Nagrota Ban toll plaza police encounter tipped investigating agencies.

    Punjab Turning into Haven for Jaish?

    For the past few months, reports of links between Jaish, Hizbul Mujahideen and Khalistani militants have been surfacing in the media. Unmanned aerial vehicles dropping arms and drugs in the border districts of Punjab, which shares a border with Pakistan, have raised an alarm for security agencies.

    While the Khalistan movement is a Sikh secessionist movement seeking to create a separate country "Khalistan" in Punjab region as a homeland for Sikhs, Hizbul Mujahideen, is a Kashmiri militant group seeking the independence of Kashmir from India. 

    Speculations are that Jaish’s support to Khalistan outfit will revive the militancy in Punjab state as well.

    Investigative agencies have received inputs that the two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, recently arrested with a Jammu and Kashmir police officer, had connections with Khalistani outfits in Punjab as well.

    Even an overground (OG) worker arrested in the 31 January encounter had revealed that a group of terrorists associated with Jaish existed in Amritsar, a city in the Indian state of Punjab which shares a long stretch of the Indian border with Pakistan.

    Furthermore, the drone scare is hovering over the border state. In September 2019, Punjab state authorities had warned the federal government after eight drones were allegedly used by Pakistan to airdrop a large number of AK-47 assault rifles and grenades into Amritsar city.

    “It is the jihadi outfits who have shared the drone capabilities with the Khalistani groups, and our understanding is that outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed have a whole inventory of these drones,” Director General of Punjab Police Dinkar Gupta was quoted by news daily Hindustan Times as saying.

    Related:

    Indian Intel Agencies Warn That Pakistan-based Militant Groups Are Poised to Attack State of Punjab
    J&K Police Deny that Cop Arrested for Aiding Militants was Awarded Gallantry Medal by Central Gov't
    Drone, Drugs, and Weapons Found in Villages Near Pakistani Border in India’s Amritsar
    Tags:
    Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, terror groups, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA), India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bollywood actress Malaika Arora presents a creation by Varun Chkkilam during the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort fashion show in Mumbai on February 14, 2020.
    The Captivating Beauty of Saree: Highlights of the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse