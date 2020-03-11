Government Spent Just $51,456 on US President Donald Trump's Visit - Indian Foreign Ministry

New Delhi (Sputnik): According to earlier reports, the central government was planning to spend over INR 1 Billion ($13.5 million) to host US President Donald Trump on his maiden state visit to India.

The Indian government on Wednesday revealed details of US President Donald Trump’s state visit, including the expenses incurred in those two days. Facing widespread criticism over spending on the visit, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said that expenditure by host nations on incoming state visits is a well-established practice and is in accordance with internationally accepted norms.

“In this context, the Government of India incurred certain expenses on accommodation, meals, logistics, etc. in connection with the state visit to India by the US President. The expenditure is estimated at INR 3.8 million approximately ($51,456),” India’s Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed parliament.

However, the ministry did not clarify whether this data included cost incurred on Trump’s Ahmedabad visit where he arrived to inaugurate the Motera cricket stadium and participated in a mega public rally of about 125,000 people.

According to the reports, the Ahmedabad visit was paid for by the Donald Trump Public Felicitation Committee.

During the visit, President Trump signed two Memorandum of Understandings - one on mental health and the other on the safety of medical products.

“A letter of Cooperation between Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Exxon Mobil India LNG Limited and Chart Industries Inc. was also signed between the two countries,” said Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Kumar also clarified that no trade agreement was signed during Trump’s visit to India.

President Trump, First Lady Melania, and presidential daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump along with her husband Jared Kushner visited India on 24-25 February. After President Trump addressed a large gathering in Ahmedabad in Gujarat state along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Trumps visited Agra in Uttar Pradesh to see the Taj Mahal. The Trumps then visited New Delhi.