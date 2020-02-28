Register
04:25 GMT28 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Namaste Trump event with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Trump Got It Right, India Doesn't Need US Assistance to Resolve Kashmir & CAA Issues – Journo

    © REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGO
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/35/1078393509_0:197:2855:1802_1200x675_80_0_0_e118b2cca84dd48fe513c40c4bdad7fb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002281078419246-trump-got-it-right-india-doesnt-need-us-assistance-to-resolve-kashmir--caa-issues--journo/

    The US president's visit to India has ushered in a new era in relations between the two countries, opines Amrita Dhillon, an Indian foreign affairs analyst, praising Donald Trump for not meddling in the country's affairs over Kashmir and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

    Donald Trump's official visit to India in February once again demonstrated that the US administration is determined to strengthen ties with the Asian giant amid Washington's cooling of relations with the People's Republic of China.

    During his visit Trump evaded sensitive political issues such as the Kashmir legislation or the 2019 Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) regardless of bipartisan calls from the US Congress to address the situation. The US president made it clear that it's up to India to solve its domestic problems. Previously, Trump's offer to mediate its dispute with Pakistan over Kashmir was rejected twice by New Delhi, in August 2019 and January 2020. The president's India strategy appears to be paying off as the two countries concluded $3 billion worth of defence deals with a further $8-10 billion-worth of accords in the offing, according to India Today.

    Amrita Dhillon, a foreign affairs analyst and founding editor of a New Delhi-based magazine called The Kootneeti, believes that the US-India relationship has got on the right track under Trump.

    Sputnik: What's your take on Donald Trump's visit to India? What do Indians think about the American president? Has the attitude towards the US changed for the worse or better under Trump? What are the reasons for that?

    Amrita Dhillon: Donald Trump's visit indeed marks a new era in India-US relations. This is five years since an American president has visited India, which saw a huge change in its global position. Five years ago one cannot even imagine that an American president will visit India while keeping an eye on the potential of four million Indian-American voters.

    ​People in India have an extremely positive view of President Trump's visit as this not only shows a bonhomie between the two world leaders but it also projects India as a rising figure in the global theatre. In fact, President Trump's speech instantly became the talk of the entire nation. It appears that a strong nation of more than a billion people was united to welcome President Trump.

    ​A big change in attitudes toward the US leadership is because of the personal bonhomie with Indian Prime Minister Modi and the other reason is a separate big fan-following of the president himself, which is bigger than any other US president has ever enjoyed.

    Sputnik: Trump called Modi a "tough negotiator" and "tariff king" as the two countries continue to be engaged in a "mini trade war". An official 2019 US report said India's tariff rates on other members of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) remain "the highest of any major economy". What's behind India's tough position and under what conditions could the two countries reach a mutually beneficial trade deal?

    Amrita Dhillon: That's right, PM Modi has a good record of working under sanctions and tough trade conditions. Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat when the US imposed sanctions on India, and his work under such conditions was remarkable. So a title of tough negotiator is reasonably suited.

    The United States is the biggest trading partner of India accounting for 16% of total Indian exports. Similarly, India is among the top ten trading partners for the United States.

    Average tariffs in India are indeed much higher than in the world's major economies. But when we talk about specific products we will see that countries like Japan or the US levy much higher tariffs than India. For example, the US imposes a 350% tariff on certain types of tobacco; South Korea has been imposing a 513% tariff on imported rice since 2015; and Japan levies up to 736% tariff on certain products.

    In fact, the US has imposed tariffs on more than $360 billion worth of Chinese goods in its trade war with Beijing.

    However, this must be moved towards a smoother trade flow and the biggest barrier to it I believe is the Indian bureaucratic red-tape culture. Even though Modi has given the go-ahead to close a deal, the US understands this won't be easy under a slow inter-agency process plagued by many bureaucratic hurdles.

    Here the first step should be a discussion on the political level, between US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. India is in need of a trade deal [with the US]. If the goal is to become a $5 trillion economy then a trade deal will be a boost to Indian exports which have been under pressure for a long time due to slowdown.

    Sputnik: What do you think about Washington's attitude towards the Kashmir issue? It was reported previously that the White House was eager to broker an agreement between Islamabad and New Delhi but Modi rejected US assistance. What's the reason for that? Does India consider the US offers as interference in the country's internal affairs?

    Amrita Dhillon: Kashmir has remained one of the very sensitive points in India's relations with the United States and it created a lot of displeasure among Indians when Trump earlier said that he wishes to mediate the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan. Indians have fought three wars over Kashmir where several thousand soldiers and civilians have lost their lives. India rejects US assistance as Kashmir is the place where India is dealing with the cross border and proxy terrorism, unlike Afghanistan where the people are facing Taliban terror and more parties are required to mediate [the problem].

    ​It is a bilateral issue which has to be resolved by talks between India and Pakistan only. And this is what President Trump said, in his speech during this visit, that "India and Pakistan is working on it and they'll solve on their own". However, to reach the terms of bilateral talks New Delhi's policy is clear - "Talks and terrorism can't go together". Pakistan every time has betrayed [India], whenever it comes to talk over terrorism.

    The Citizenship Amendment Act is also an internal issue. On which President Trump said, that "it is up to India and hopefully it is going to make the right decision for its people". This is what the government is ensuring; that it is not intended to target its own people, it is to give shelter to the persecuted minorities from the three neighbouring countries, i.e. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. India would rather like to hear the world standing against the persecution of minorities in those countries than criticism of India’s policy aimed at giving shelter [to destitute people].

    Amrita Dhillon is the founding editor of The Kootneeti, a New Delhi-based publication on International Relations & Diplomacy.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump on Trade Deal With India: US Being Charged Large Amounts in Tariffs
    A Year After Balakot: Defence Minister Says India Won't Hesitate to Cross Border to Curb Terrorism
    India Hits Back at US Institutions, Politicians, Media over 'Misleading' Comments on Delhi Violence
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, US Congress, Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir, United States, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse