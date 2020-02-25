Trump Says India Agreed to Purchase $3 Bln Worth of US Military Equipment

According to the US president, who is in India on an official visit, the two deals signed with New Delhi involve US military helicopters.
"This has been a very productive visit for both of our countries. Earlier today we expanded our defence cooperation with agreements for India to purchase more than $3 billion of advanced American military equipment including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters", Trump said.
According to reports, the deal stipulates acquisition of 24 MH-60R Seahawk multi-mission maritime aircraft for the Indian Navy and also six Apache attack helicopters.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
