Register
10:04 GMT06 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view of the Indian Parliament building during the opening of the budget session in New Delhi on February 23, 2016. The session began with the general budget to be tabled on February 29

    Congress MPs Suspended for Unruly Behaviour in Parliament Continue to Ask Home Minister to Quit

    © AFP 2020 / MONEY SHARMA
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107848/38/1078483845_0:89:3156:1865_1200x675_80_0_0_5cd78874030a721c057a2780c35c5353.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202003061078489431-congress-mps-suspended-for-unruly-behaviour-in-parliament-continue-to-ask-home-minister-to-quit/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Chaotic scenes are being witnessed in Indian Parliament where opposition parties led by Congress are demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for “failing to contain” Delhi violence - which took place over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and claimed 52 lives leaving hundreds of people injured.

    Seven Congress parliamentarians, who were suspended on Thursday for throwing paper at the chair in the lower house during proceedings, continue to protest within the premises of parliament demanding the resignation of Home Minster Amit Shah and discussions on the violence in Delhi. They were led by the former chief of the party Rahul Gandhi.

    In a video published by Indian media, the parliamentarians can be heard chanting slogans such as “Charcha karo Charcha Karo, Delhi ko Insaaf Do” (Discuss the issue and do justice to Delhi) and “Grih Mantri Istifaa Do” (Home Minister Must Resign). The lawmakers also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi answer for the three days of deadly riots in Delhi.

    ​The federal government has clarified in Parliament that it is ready to discuss the Delhi violence on 11 March in the lower house (Lok Sabha) and on 12 March in the upper house (Rajya Sabha).

    The seven Congress lawmakers were suspended for tossing papers at Lower House Speaker Om Birla despite him warning them of suspension for the unruly behaviour. The incident occurred after regional parliamentarian Hanuman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party commented about Congress’ Gandhi family which holds the reins of the party. 

    Parliament has been facing difficulty in going about its daily business due to continuous protests in both houses, with frequent adjournment and suspension notices moved by opposition lawmakers over the Delhi violence.

    Northeast Delhi, the epicentre of the three day riots that began on 23 February, was paralysed due to severe communal violence over the controversial CAA. Arson, stone pelting, and the targeted killing of people belonging to the Hindu and Muslim communities scared the national capital which is now in the process of recovery.

    CAA is law that paves the way for non-Muslim immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to secure Indian citizenship. The law is being termed "unconstitutional and against secular principles" of the country by opposition parties and rights groups, an allegation constantly denied by the federal government.

    Related:

    Indian Parliament Turns Turns Violent as Women MPs Accuse Each Other of Physical Assault
    Modi Gov't Agrees to Discuss Delhi Violence in Parliament as Furious Opposition Refuses to Give Up
    Ahead of Parliament's Budget Session PM Modi Appeals to Lawmakers to Lay Strong Foundation for India
    Tags:
    violence, Delhi, budget, Parliament, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse