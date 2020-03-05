Delhi Riots: Politician Tahir Hussain Accused of Murder Arrested in Court

New Delhi (Sputnik): Politician from Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party Tahir Hussain was suspended from the party after charges were levelled against him on suspicion of murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) member Ankit Sharma on 24 February.

Since absconding for days after northeast Delhi witnessed communal violence, suspended AAP politician Tahir Hussain appeared at the city's Rouse Avenue Court to surrender himself to authorities on Thursday.

Delhi police arrested Hussain after the court dismissed his plea seeking surrender.

Hussain stands accused of the murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma, whose body was found dumped in a drain in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad with around 400 stab wounds.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Hussain, who was suspended by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP after the family of 26-year-old deceased Sharma levelled allegations against him of murdering Sharma on a complaint filed by the victim's father.

The Delhi Police had earlier said that Hussain had gone on the lam along with his family and had switched off his cell phone.

Delhi saw the worst communal violence in decades from 23-25 February that left 47 people dead and 350 injured in the Hindu-Muslim clashes. The riots marked a dramatic escalation of months-long protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) after supporters and opponents of the law started pelting stones at each other and turned the demonstration into a bloodbath in no time.

The citizenship law passed by the federal government will facilitate obtaining Indian citizenship for illegal immigrants from such religious groups as Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Christians, Jains, and Buddhists. It, however, excludes Muslims, which is viewed as discriminatory in the community.

The government has time and again reiterated that no Indian citizen should worry about the law, as it gives citizenship to immigrants and does not take it away from anyone.