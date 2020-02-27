Register
10:05 GMT27 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) watch as others try to rescue a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015

    Delhi's Ruling Aam Aadmi Party Politician Accused of Playing Role in Intel Officer's Killing

    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi
    India
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002271078416027-delhis-ruling-aam-aadmi-party-politician-accused-of-playing-role-in-intel-officers-killing-/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The national capital Delhi has witnessed fierce clashes since Sunday between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The clashes soon turned into communal riots following the chanting of religious slogans by both sides, leaving at least 34 people dead and around 300 injured.

    The family of Intelligence Bureau (IB) member Ankit Sharma has accused Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician Tahir Hussain for the death of their family member during the Delhi riots. The allegation was levelled as a controversy erupted after videos surfaced which allegedly suggested Hussain's role in the three days of violence in northeast Delhi. 

    Ravinder Sharma, the father of the deceased who also works for the IB, alleged that Hussain's supporters beat his son and later shot him. The autopsy report is yet to be released.

    Ankit Sharma's body was removed on Tuesday, from a drain near his house in Jaffrabad area, one of the epicentres of the riots.

    Meanwhile, AAP Councillor Hussain has released a video clip to demonstrate his innocence and says he is being framed by India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

    Responding to the allegations against Hussain, AAP parliamentarian Sanjay Singh said: "From the very first day, the AAP has been saying that any person, be it from any party or religion, action must be taken against them if guilty."

    Delhi Police has said that a probe is underway to verify Hussain's role in the riots, as alleged by media reports. "The probe is in its initial stage, and the video footage is being verified. Action will be taken based on the results," the official said.

    Notably, a recording of a purported call surfaced on Tuesday in which a man can be heard reprimanding and warning another man against taking part in the riots and accusing him of fueling the communal riots in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area. It is being alleged that it was a conversation between AAP's Sanjay Singh and councillor Hussain. 

    Delhi has been grappling with violence since Sunday over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which was passed in December 2019. A curfew has been imposed in the areas of northeast Delhi where the violence took place, and paramilitary forces have been called in.

    The CAA is being targetted for being discriminatory towards Muslims, as it excludes illegal Muslim immigrants from being granted citizenship in India. Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Christian, Jains, and Buddhist immigrants who settled in India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan on or before December 2014 can get Indian citizenship under the newly amended law.

    The government has clarified in Parliament, that no Indian citizen has reason to worry about the law, as it gives citizenship to immigrants and does not take away anyone's citizenship.

    Related:

    Bernie Sanders Slams Trump's Response to Delhi Violence as 'Failure of Leadership'
    Live Updates: Death Toll in Clashes Over Citizenship Law Rises to 34 as Uneasy Calm Settles in Delhi
    Protesters Plunge Delhi Into Riots Over Citizenship Law Hours Ahead of Trump's Visit - Videos
    Tags:
    citizenship law, Riots, Delhi, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse