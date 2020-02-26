Register
10:05 GMT26 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump arrive for a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, India February 25, 2020.

    An Ode to Kashmir: Ivanka Trump's Outfit for Rashtrapati Bhavan Dinner Was Worth $3,100

    © REUTERS / Alex Brandon/Pool
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107840/79/1078407928_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_a8603e7e17574bcc0ef0e14e7b2151a5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002261078407348-an-ode-to-kashmir-ivanka-trumps-outfit-for-rashtrapati-bhavan-dinner-was-worth-3100/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Ivanka Trump accompanied her father, the US president, on his state visit to India from 24-25 February and her clothing choices truly represented her fondness for Indian design aesthetics. She looked graceful in creations designed by names like Anita Dongre and Rohit Bal from the Indian fashion industry.

    After opting for an elegant plain cut Murshidabad silk jacket from Indian designer Anita Dongre for the ceremonial reception of Donald Trump at the Presidential Palace, Ivanka Trump wore a long flared jacket from another Indian name, Rohit Bal, during the special dinner hosted by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind for the Trumps on Tuesday.

    Made in Matka silk fabric with machine and hand embroidery work, the outfit was priced around INR 225,000 (around $3100), reads a statement given to Sputnik by designer Rohit Bal’s team.

    The floral ensemble featured a bandhgala-style collar and came with a front slit and intricate embroidery with gold wire on the sleeves.

    What is interesting about the line is that it came under Bal's famous Guldastah collection that was unveiled in 2018 and was an ode to his birthplace, Kashmir.

    The collection features the magnificent beauty of the flowers that are indigenous to the Kashmir Valley.

    Julie Deb, one of the Indian fashion marketers and a close friend of Bal, told Sputnik, “Ivanka Trump is super picky with her wardrobe and Rohit Bal has an old association with the Trumps as he met Donald Trump (Jr)over a year ago. The process for Ivanka Trump's outfit went through a vetting system and Rohit Bal’s clothes do not have geographical boundaries so he became her natural choice.”

    “He was communicating with FLOTUS about her hair and makeup look and ultimately a representative of the FLOTUS chose the outfit and it seems she was raving about it,” she added.

    View this post on Instagram

    Hyderabad House

    A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

    This was Donald Trump's first official visit to India. After addressing a huge gathering at the "Namaste Trump" event at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he visited Agra to see the Taj Mahal "symbol of love" with wife Melania.

    Related:

    Making Powerful Statement on Sustainability, Ivanka Trump Repeats Floral Dress During India Visit
    Ivanka and Melania Trump Dress to Impress Indians With a Whiff of Indian Culture
    Ivanka Trump Accused of Photoshopping Images of Herself at Taj Mahal to Look 'Thinner'
    Tags:
    designer, United States, India, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse