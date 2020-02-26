An Ode to Kashmir: Ivanka Trump's Outfit for Rashtrapati Bhavan Dinner Was Worth $3,100

New Delhi (Sputnik): Ivanka Trump accompanied her father, the US president, on his state visit to India from 24-25 February and her clothing choices truly represented her fondness for Indian design aesthetics. She looked graceful in creations designed by names like Anita Dongre and Rohit Bal from the Indian fashion industry.

After opting for an elegant plain cut Murshidabad silk jacket from Indian designer Anita Dongre for the ceremonial reception of Donald Trump at the Presidential Palace, Ivanka Trump wore a long flared jacket from another Indian name, Rohit Bal, during the special dinner hosted by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind for the Trumps on Tuesday.

Made in Matka silk fabric with machine and hand embroidery work, the outfit was priced around INR 225,000 (around $3100), reads a statement given to Sputnik by designer Rohit Bal’s team.

The floral ensemble featured a bandhgala-style collar and came with a front slit and intricate embroidery with gold wire on the sleeves.

What is interesting about the line is that it came under Bal's famous Guldastah collection that was unveiled in 2018 and was an ode to his birthplace, Kashmir.

The collection features the magnificent beauty of the flowers that are indigenous to the Kashmir Valley.

Julie Deb, one of the Indian fashion marketers and a close friend of Bal, told Sputnik, “Ivanka Trump is super picky with her wardrobe and Rohit Bal has an old association with the Trumps as he met Donald Trump (Jr)over a year ago. The process for Ivanka Trump's outfit went through a vetting system and Rohit Bal’s clothes do not have geographical boundaries so he became her natural choice.”

“He was communicating with FLOTUS about her hair and makeup look and ultimately a representative of the FLOTUS chose the outfit and it seems she was raving about it,” she added.

This was Donald Trump's first official visit to India. After addressing a huge gathering at the "Namaste Trump" event at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he visited Agra to see the Taj Mahal "symbol of love" with wife Melania.