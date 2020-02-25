Watch: Situation Tense in Parts of Delhi, Visuals of Smoke Emanating From Torched Buildings Pour-in

New Delhi (Sputnik): The demonstrations for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act reached a new level on Monday in New Delhi when seven people died and over 100 others sustained injuries during violent clashes in the Maujpur, Jaffarabad, and Gokhulpuri areas of the city.

With prohibitory orders in place in India's national capital city on Tuesday, the situation remains tense in the violence-affected areas.

A day after clashes broke out over the Citizenship law (CAA), police efforts to stop the violence is being challenged, with protesters favouring the law and opposing it getting closer and heading for each other in the Maujpur area of the city.

Protesters from the two sides are closing in the gaps in Maujpur area. pic.twitter.com/F704ItvtpO — Aakriti Sharma (@_aakritisharma) February 25, 2020

Police are using tear gas against the demonstrators, supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Meanwhile, reports of stone-pelting between the two groups have also emerged from Bhajanpura.

Stone pelting again starts, between two groups near Bhajanpura chowk in #NorthEastDelhi pic.twitter.com/ppf2oZ5xBT — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

​Recent visuals from the areas affected by violence show black smoke emanating from the shops and buildings torched in the sensitive areas. Efforts are on to douse the flames in some places.

Situation tense in Maujpur area of Delhi. Smoke continues to emanate from buildings torched during the violence on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/7e2Rv0xitu — Aakriti Sharma (@_aakritisharma) February 25, 2020

Visuals from Yamuna Vihar, East Delhi. Black smoke bellows from torched houses and shops while mobs of men armed with sticks and stones roam the streets. pic.twitter.com/Ihz1RJ1xZ7 — Bodhisattva Sen Roy (@insenroy) February 25, 2020

As many as seven people, including a policeman, have died and more than 100 sustained injuries during the violent clashes in Maujpur, Jaffarabad, and Gokhulpuri.​

People, predominantly Muslims, have been holding demonstrations in different parts of Delhi since December 2019 against the citizenship law. The latter envisages granting Indian citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Jain, and Parsi immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. T