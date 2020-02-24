Register
16:58 GMT24 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    People supporting a new citizenship law and those opposing the law, clash during a protest in New Delhi

    Protesters Intensify Clashes Over Citizenship Law in Delhi; Cop Killed, Vehicles Set Afire

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107839/56/1078395653.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002241078393362-protesters-intensify-clashes-over-citizenship-law-in-delhi-cop-killed-vehicles-set-afire/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): On Sunday, clashes broke out in several parts of the national capital where pro and anti Citizenship law (CAA) protesters hurled stones at each other. Police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters.

    A policeman died on Monday after being hit during a stone-throwing demonstration over the new citizenship law in New Delhi.  

    The incident occurred as clashes between pro and anti Citizenship law campaigners erupted for the second consecutive day in Delhi's Jaffarabad district, with both sides exchanging stones and bricks.

    Police sources revealed that the officer was hit on the head with a stone.

    ​Protesters are torching vehicles and shops leading to chaos in this northeastern part of the city. Police had to use tear gas to disperse the groups. However, the situation is not yet under control, a senior police official told Sputnik.

    “Our group is trying their best to control the agitators. However, the cops are stuck in the middle of both the groups who resort to stone pelting in intervals. Heavy security has been deployed in the area,” a senior police official in Jaffarabad said.

    The protesters on Monday damaged a lot of property including setting police vehicles on fire in separate parts of the city and even burnt down a petrol station, police said.

    ​During the protest in Jaffarabad area, a protester was seen pointing a gun at police and also fired several shots.

    ​Delhi’s state chief took to Twitter and said: “Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG (Lieutenant Governor) n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations.”

    The Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 CrPC (to prohibit assembly of five or more persons when unrest is anticipated) on 10 locations in north-east Delhi.

     The officials of the Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations in view of the situation.

    The situation In Jaffarabad worsened on Sunday after about 1,000 people blocked an arterial road to stage a sit-in protest, inspired by the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protest, amid a heavy police deployment. Chaos erupted when supporters of the Citizenship Law arrived and the groups pelted each other with rocks.

    Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar said on Monday that four cases have been registered in connection with the protests on Sunday.

    The Citizenship Amendment Act of 2019, which was enacted by the Indian federal government in December after approval from both house of the parliament, seeks to grant citizenship rights to illegal immigrants from “persecuted minorities” from three neighbouring Islamic countries – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

    But since Muslim immigrants were excluded by the law, it has angered several opposition parties, civil rights groups and university students in India. They claim that it discriminates on religious grounds and violates India's constitution.

    Related:

    India's Top Court Seeks Removal of Shaheen Bagh Blockade in Delhi by Anti-Citizenship Law Protesters
    Thousands March to Indian State Headquarters Demanding Rejection of Citizenship Law - Video
    Protesters Plunge Delhi Into Riots Over Citizenship Law Hours Ahead of Trump's Visit - Videos
    Tags:
    violence, clashes, Muslim, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse