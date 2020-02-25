US First Lady Interacts With Cheerful Students on Visit to Delhi School's Happiness Class

New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump, accompanied by FLOTUS was given a grand reception by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at the forecourt of the imposing Presidential Palace. Both Donald and Melania Trump later paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and planted a sapling at his memorial on the banks of the River Yamuna.

As US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in delegation-level talks, First Lady Melania Trump paid a visit to a government-run school in south Delhi to learn about the ‘Happiness Curriculum’ – a programme to reduce anxiety and stress among school children.

Melania was received at Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School and presented with garlands by girl students who applied "Tilak" or auspicious vermilion on her forehead. She later interacted with students on their curriculum, trying their hand at drawing and painting in a classroom full of toys, which had a garden-themed background.

​The students also staged folk dances for their special guest.

​After enjoying the performances, the First Lady of the US gave a speech.

“Namaste! (Welcome) It’s an honour to join you today at this beautiful school. Thanks for welcoming me with the lovely ‘Tilak’ tradition... This is my first visit to India... people here are so warm and welcoming,” Melania said.

She also praised the ‘Happiness Curriculum’ saying that it's inspiring for her to see students in schools beginning each day by participating in mindfulness.

The "happiness curriculum" is a programme launched by the government of the national capital in 2018 to teach students extra-curricular activities along with mediation and some singing and dancing. The programme seeks to help reduce anxiety among students.

Melania Trump is to later join President Trump at a dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind in Rashtrapathi Bhavan or the Presidential Palace.