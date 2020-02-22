‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’: Melania to Attend ‘Happiness’ Class During India Visit With Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump and his wife are set to visit India on 24-25 February with Trump's Daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, both White House Advisers; the US first family is scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra, and New Delhi.

US First Lady Melania Trump is expected to attend a happiness curriculum class at a Delhi government school during her visit to the capital next week alongside her husband President Donald Trump.

#Exclusive — US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump will be accompanied by daughter Ivanka Trump during their India visit beginning February 24 https://t.co/1ltwXjOZvq — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) February 21, 2020

​According to Indianexpress, Melana Trump will attend the class on Tuesday, 25 February, and will be accompanied by Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, as well as Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster First lady Melania Trump helps a student as she visits a language class at Chipala Primary School, in Lilongwe, Malawi, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Mrs. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour.

The happiness curriculum, started in July 2018, is a flagship programme of the Delhi government in the education sector, and seeks to help children relieve stress, meditate and openly speak out on issues that trouble them. Under the programme, students spend 45 minutes daily meditating, telling stories and sharing their experiences while a teacher oversees the process.

Dear First Lady of USA 🇺🇸@FLOTUS, Thank you so much for Visit

to see #HappynessClass at our Delhi govt schools

We all Delhites, Cordially Welcome you to see a place, Wherein We Develope

our Real Archtichat of #INDIA 🇮🇳🇮🇳 @ArvindKejriwal@msisodia@realDonaldTrump@AtishiAAP pic.twitter.com/yGwQjgvYh4 — 🇮🇳Omkar Yadav 🇮🇳 एक आम भारतीय🇮🇳 (@OmkarAap) February 22, 2020

“The Delhi government is keen on showing Melania Trump a few other programmes they have started, such as the entrepreneurship curriculum, but her visit is expected to last just an hour or so. She and her team have expressed a desire to witness a happiness class as it happens, so that is definitely on the cards,” a source was quoted by Indianexpress as saying.

US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump will fly to Ahmedabad on 24 February where an event is scheduled to be held at the Motera cricket stadium that will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Afterwards, they are to depart for Agra to visit the Taj Mahal and later proceed to Delhi.

© Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov Tourists on the territory of the Taj Mahal palace in the city of Agra

On Tuesday, Trump will be given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, visit Rajghat, and meet Narendra Modi for talks.

President Donald Trump will also attend a business roundtable organised by the US embassy.