Bollywood Biggie Salman Khan Ready for 'Close, Personal' Live Concerts in US-Canada

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s Bollywood film industry is the largest producer of movies in the world. Indian film-stars, who portray all shades of characters and light up the silver screen with songs, dances, and emotions are loved and followed by millions of people worldwide.

One of Bollywood’s most loved and followed superstars is Salman Khan. Riding high on the success of his 30-year career in the entertainment business, the 54-year-old actor is ready to enjoy some love and fandom from his international admirers in the US and Canada.

On Wednesday, Bollywood's "most eligible bachelor" officially announced the dates of his 10-day tour, covering a total of nine American and Canadian cities in April on Twitter and Instagram.

During the tour, the actor will be getting “up close and personal” with his fans.

According to the creative shared by the “Bhaijaan” (brother) of Bollywood, famous Indian comedian Sunil Grover, singer Kamaal Khan, and actress Daisy Shah will be part of Salman’s entourage on the international tour.

The actor, who was last seen playing a funny cop in the third installment of his popular movie franchise titled “Dabangg 3” will be treating his fans to a big project titled “Radhe” on the festival of Eid.

Every year, Bollywood sells around 3.5 billion tickets worldwide. Stars like Salman, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are widely known and loved by movie buffs around the globe.