Glam Game on Point: B-Town Biggies Ravish Annual Bollywood Calendar Launch in Mumbai

Dabboo Ratnani, in his famous annual calendar this year, left little to the imagination when beauties like Sunny Leone, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kriti Sanon among others posed for his camera keeping their private parts oncealed with props like books, bath tubs, and plants.
Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone, Rekha and others attend Dabboo Ratnani calendar launch https://t.co/SLdDqVMBSo pic.twitter.com/90aYHdjNQO— vishnu s (@VishnuVichu608) February 18, 2020
#BhumiPednekar looks super hot as she arrives for #DabbooRatnani’s calendar launch. pic.twitter.com/VD6O6excoX— Circle Of Bollywood (@CircleBollywood) February 18, 2020
Other leading Bollywood celebrities who are featured in the famous calendar this year include Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhat, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aryan, John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez along with Amitabh, Aishwarya, and Abhishek Bachchan.
However, some people have accused Ratnani of being repetitive with his calendar shoots every year, while others even tried to shame the photographer for exposing his children to such bold photoshoots.
#DabbooRatnani has no originality - same photography, reusing and rehashing old concepts - and pushing nudism. I wish he did more original stuff with the so called "attention" this calendar gets.— M...ujhe Announcement Chahiye (@Mann_Baawra) February 17, 2020
This Porn photographer clicks nude to semi nude pictures and invites kids to release #DabbooRatnaniCalendar , have some shame u piece of shit.#DabbooRatnani— Smart Syed (@smart_syed_here) February 17, 2020
Was confused but know I can say that @DabbooRatnani reused the 2005 one 😏eyebrows, eye makeup, lipstick, hair all are same and it’s not only her even amitab sir and #AliaBhatt also seems reused #AishwaryaRaiBachchan but anyway it’s un unseen pic.twitter.com/thtqjUNAOh— Aishwarya Rai (@my_aishwarya) February 18, 2020
Several members of the close-knit Bollywood family marked their presence in the calendar launch late Monday evening. The evergreen actresses Rekha and Vidya Balan also joined in the fun evening bash with veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Kabir Bedi in Mumbai.
Ratnani himself posted a series of Instagram stories to give a glimpse of the shimmering event to Bollywood fanatics.
Pictures and videos revolving around the starry photoshoots posted by Ratnani on his Instagram page, along with snaps captured by paparazzi from the event are making the rounds on social media.
WOW: Excellent posters of @SrBachchan, @iamsrk, @iTIGERSHROFF, @akshaykumar, @aliaa08, @vidya_balan and other stars shot by @DabbooRatnani #dabbooratnanicalendar2020#BollywoodHungama pic.twitter.com/FbMVWLTOt3— TIGER SHROFF Planet™ (@TIGERSPLANET) February 18, 2020
View this post on Instagram
So excited to see my shot tonight at the launch of the 2020 @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani
View this post on Instagram
Fun times at #DabbooRatnani calendar launch with #VidyaBalan @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani #manavmanglani
View this post on Instagram
#btswithdabboo @tigerjackieshroff ❤️📸🗓 #dabbooratnanicalendar 📸 @manishadratnani @dabbooratnani #2020 #dabbooratnani #manishadratnani #dabbooratnaniphotography Artist #TigerShroff Photography @dabbooratnani #bts by @manishadratnani Team Details Makeup @rahulkothavale Hair @amityashwant_hair Styling @ayeshashroff Assisted By @bhavinrambhiya Team DR @myrahratnani @kiararatnani @shivaanratnani Team Tiger @ishagoraksha @swainvikram @dhruvchaudhary999 @kishushroff Production @dabbooratnanistudio Location @mmamatrixgym #25yearsofdabbooratnani #dabbooratnanicalendar2020
King Khan at his Moroccan corner at his house Mannat...— nawal aabed Allah (@aabed_nawal) February 17, 2020
By Dabboo Ratnani. pic.twitter.com/5PTqQRTOck
#JackieShroff looks sharp as he turns up for #DabbooRatnani’s calendar launch. pic.twitter.com/QhnBnemkUp— Filmfare (@filmfare) February 17, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)