Glam Game on Point: B-Town Biggies Ravish Annual Bollywood Calendar Launch in Mumbai

New Delhi (Sputnik): At the beginning of every year, famous Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratnani treats Indian movie buffs to an exclusive calendar that depicts top actors and actresses in different themes. The unveiling of the famous calendar is one of the first star-studded events of B-town in India every year.

Dabboo Ratnani, in his famous annual calendar this year, left little to the imagination when beauties like Sunny Leone, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kriti Sanon among others posed for his camera keeping their private parts oncealed with props like books, bath tubs, and plants.

Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone, Rekha and others attend Dabboo Ratnani calendar launch https://t.co/SLdDqVMBSo pic.twitter.com/90aYHdjNQO — vishnu s (@VishnuVichu608) February 18, 2020

#BhumiPednekar looks super hot as she arrives for #DabbooRatnani’s calendar launch. pic.twitter.com/VD6O6excoX — Circle Of Bollywood (@CircleBollywood) February 18, 2020

​Other leading Bollywood celebrities who are featured in the famous calendar this year include Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhat, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aryan, John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez along with Amitabh, Aishwarya, and Abhishek Bachchan.

However, some people have accused Ratnani of being repetitive with his calendar shoots every year, while others even tried to shame the photographer for exposing his children to such bold photoshoots.

#DabbooRatnani has no originality - same photography, reusing and rehashing old concepts - and pushing nudism. I wish he did more original stuff with the so called "attention" this calendar gets. — M...ujhe Announcement Chahiye (@Mann_Baawra) February 17, 2020

This Porn photographer clicks nude to semi nude pictures and invites kids to release #DabbooRatnaniCalendar , have some shame u piece of shit.#DabbooRatnani — Smart Syed (@smart_syed_here) February 17, 2020

Was confused but know I can say that @DabbooRatnani reused the 2005 one 😏eyebrows, eye makeup, lipstick, hair all are same and it’s not only her even amitab sir and #AliaBhatt also seems reused #AishwaryaRaiBachchan but anyway it’s un unseen pic.twitter.com/thtqjUNAOh — Aishwarya Rai (@my_aishwarya) February 18, 2020

​Several members of the close-knit Bollywood family marked their presence in the calendar launch late Monday evening. The evergreen actresses Rekha and Vidya Balan also joined in the fun evening bash with veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Kabir Bedi in Mumbai.

Ratnani himself posted a series of Instagram stories to give a glimpse of the shimmering event to Bollywood fanatics.

Pictures and videos revolving around the starry photoshoots posted by Ratnani on his Instagram page, along with snaps captured by paparazzi from the event are making the rounds on social media.