Bollywood Star Salman Khan Shows His Angry Side, Snatches Away a Fan's Phone: Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Salman Khan has given some scintillating performances in a career spanning over 30 years in films like “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, “Tiger Zinda Hai” and “Hum Aapke Hai Kaun”. Named one of the top=paid Bollywood actors by Forbes in 2018, he is busying himself with many forthcoming films including “Radhe” and “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali”.

Salman Khan is known for his humour, but also his much-talked-about angry side, a glimpse of which was seen at Goa Airport when he snatched the phone of a fan who was trying to take a selfie with him without his consent.

In the video, which has later removed from the Instagram page of celebrity photographer Manav Manglani, the actor can be seen snatching the phone while exiting out of the airport with his team members. The video also captured one of his crew persons pushing the fan away, as he is trying to walk towards the actor to get his phone back.

One of the Twitter user posted the same video on his page and captioned it by saying, "Today Morning Salman Khan at Goa Airport"

​

Another user posted the video and tagged the actor as being a particularly bad human being.

. @BeingSalmanKhan snatches mobile phone of a airport staff in #Goa who was clicking a pic of him! Unworthy of the title of a celebrity and unworthy of the tag line caked Being Human! In short a GHATIA HUMAN BEING! pic.twitter.com/4qXb69jqfY — NAVIN PAI RAIKAR नवीन पै रायकर (@NavinRaikar) January 28, 2020

​

Salman’s furious reaction has evoked criticism from a lot of people on social media.

Not to expect human things from so called celebrities ! — Rajendra Arlekar (@rajendraarlekar) January 28, 2020

​

​