Twitter Mocks Man Who Narrowly Escapes Death While Pulling Off Stunt Before Speeding Train in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Railways, one of the largest railway systems in the world under single management, keeps putting out safety advice for the public to follow while at stations and on trains, as its system witnesses a sizeable number of casualties, mostly due to negligence.

A video of a man trying to do a stunt before a moving train in India’s financial hub of Mumbai, shared by the federal Ministry of Railways, shows the man escaped death by a whisker.

Footage of a boy who came within inches of being hit by a train at Diva station,Central Railway.



Crossing tracks to save a few minutes is a life or death decision. Despite lifts, escalators,FOBs some people risk their life.



Trespassing tracks is punishable offence,dont do it ! pic.twitter.com/eCQ2ywaDTK — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 17, 2020

​While the ministry chose to impart wisdom on the issue, trying to dissuade people from crossing railway tracks to save a few minutes, Twitter users mocked the young man and the state of Indian Railways.

@KirenRijiju frog jump me Olympic gold milega? — Bunbury (@This_Range) February 18, 2020

Inspired by Salman bhai😜 — Sachin Gupta (@sach7166) February 17, 2020

Time is very important than breathe , live. pic.twitter.com/Y9Kfhwv6Hn — MAAHI M (@MAAHI_M963) February 17, 2020

Escalator can't even bear the load bridge r jam packed getting out of stn it takes another 15 min. That's y people take risk by jumping tracks. Unless you don't come n visit u won't understand the pain of missing a train. Make a surprise visit during peak hours Mr. Minister. — vinith kaimal (@vinithkaimal) February 17, 2020

Chk out the crowd increase train during peak hours not after 12 pm. Forget travelling just have a surprise visit n check How pathetic the situation is during peak hours nsp virar or any suburban stn no place 2 stand people stand on there toe. Pls DO SOMETHING — vinith kaimal (@vinithkaimal) February 17, 2020

​Indian Railways responded saying that “trespassing tracks is a punishable offence, don’t do it!” According to information shared by the federal Railway Ministry with Parliament, in 2018 nearly 50,000 people lost their lives on railway tracks, hit by trains.