Meteor Shower Lights-up the Sky in India’s Rajasthan – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): CCTV footage from the Indian city of Alwar in Rajasthan state shows lightning strikes and a meteor shower in the area.

A meteor fell in India’s Alwar city and smashed a factory after a bright flashed through the sky early Tuesday. The moment was captured on CCTV footage. But nobody was injured in the incident.

A team from the Space India–pioneer organization, which is working towards the development of science and astronomy in the country, rushed to Alwar to assess the situation. Now, the team is trying to gather more information about the incident through satellite images. As soon as the research is complete, the report will be released, it said.

According to the team, the size of the meteorite might have reduced due to it burning up after hitting the atmosphere.