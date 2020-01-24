Wish Upon a Star: Massive Meteor Captured Falling Over Australia

Footage of the event, shared by Viral Hog on YouTube, shows the massive shooting star barreling down across the night sky, then quickly disappearing into the horizon.
Hopefully, the lucky observers were quick to make a wish!
Sometimes driving long distances may be boring, but occasionally, something extraordinary occurs. While driving on a highway this week in Perth, Western Australia, a motorist’s dashcam captured a massive meteor hurtling down from the heavens.
