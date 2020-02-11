Delhi Elections 2020: Netizens Celebrate AAP Win as Bollywood Star Katrina Kaif Sweeps in Video

As the outcome of the recently concluded elections to the Delhi state legislature is emerging, with the regional Aam Admi Party (AAP) having a broom as its symbol, a video of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif using a broom is hitting the roof on social media.
Netizens have poured out their love, congratulating Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who also heads the AAP, and his team, reposting her video.
In the video, Katrina can be seen dressed in a white Indian dress, sweeping the floor with a broom. Netizens have shared the video, claiming that even the actress was happy with the result.
कैटरीना कैफ ने दी बधाई आम आदमी पार्टी की जीत की खुशी में... झाड़ू लगाकर मनाई खुशी.. @Katrinakaif#KatrinaKaif#ArvindKejriwal #DelhiResults #DelhiPolls2020 #केजरीवाल_दिल्ली_का_सरताज@BeingSalmanKhan @anjanaomkashyap @sakshijoshii @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/VXcTteOYn9— મોહસીન mo-hasin (@Mohsin46734334) February 11, 2020
कैटरीना कैफ ने दी बधाई आम आदमी पार्टी की जीत की खुशी में... झाड़ू लगाकर मनाई खुशी.. @Katrinakaif#KatrinaKaif#ArvindKejriwal #DelhiResults #DelhiPolls2020 #केजरीवाल_दिल्ली_का_सरताज@BeingSalmanKhan @anjanaomkashyap @sakshijoshii @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/yrVLuzFYqg— Amjad Ismile (@AmjadIsmile) February 11, 2020
कैटरीना कैफ ने दी बधाई आम आदमी पार्टी की जीत की खुशी में... झाड़ू लगाकर मनाई खुशी.. @Katrinakaif#KatrinaKaif#ArvindKejriwal #DelhiResults #DelhiPolls2020 #केजरीवाल_दिल्ली_का_सरताज@BeingSalmanKhan @anjanaomkashyap @sakshijoshii @ArvindKejriwal https://t.co/iX60XTcycz— Murari Ratanpura (@MurariM10583419) February 11, 2020
However the viral video was originally shot by actor Akshay Kumar, who was working with her in Rohit Shetty's directorial film “Sooryavanshi”.
Spotted : The newest #SwachhBharat brand ambassador on the sets of #Sooryavanshi 😬 #BTS pic.twitter.com/NpzQJUaKLw— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2020
India’s national capital of New Delhi witnessed an estimated 62.95 percent turnout for the 70-member assembly on 8 February. The latest results announced by the Election Commission of India shows that the AAP has already won 35 seats and leads in 28. The federal governing Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which went all-out to displace Kejriwal, could only win three seats, and is currently leading in four. India's main opposition Indian National Congress drew a blank.
All comments
Show new comments (0)