Delhi Elections 2020: Netizens Celebrate AAP Win as Bollywood Star Katrina Kaif Sweeps in Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Aam Admi Party (AAP) in India’s national capital Delhi is set to form a government for a third successive term, with a clear mandate in the elections to the state legislature, defeating the nationally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Indian National Congress.

As the outcome of the recently concluded elections to the Delhi state legislature is emerging, with the regional Aam Admi Party (AAP) having a broom as its symbol, a video of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif using a broom is hitting the roof on social media.

Netizens have poured out their love, congratulating Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who also heads the AAP, and his team, reposting her video.

In the video, Katrina can be seen dressed in a white Indian dress, sweeping the floor with a broom. Netizens have shared the video, claiming that even the actress was happy with the result.

However the viral video was originally shot by actor Akshay Kumar, who was working with her in Rohit Shetty's directorial film “Sooryavanshi”.

​India’s national capital of New Delhi witnessed an estimated 62.95 percent turnout for the 70-member assembly on 8 February. The latest results announced by the Election Commission of India shows that the AAP has already won 35 seats and leads in 28. The federal governing Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which went all-out to displace Kejriwal, could only win three seats, and is currently leading in four. India's main opposition Indian National Congress drew a blank.