05:36 GMT11 February 2020
    As Counting of Votes Begins in Delhi, Twitter Bursts With Memes on the Electoral Battle

    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): The counting of votes for elections held on Saturday (1 Feb) for the state legislature of India’s national capital began on Tuesday, causing anxiety for the three main contesting parties – national governing Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Admi Party, currently in power in Delhi, and opposition Indian National Congress.

    Elections are not just a democratic exercise, but time for a meme fest. #DelhiResults is trending on Twitter with 9.6K tweets. While the fate of political parties, who bitterly fought to wrestle power in the Delhi State Assembly, is being decided upon, netizens are having a field-day with jibes at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) based on the early trends that show Aam Admi Party (AAP) in the lead.

     

    ​Many memes surfaced mocking the BJP’s Delhi unit chief, Manoj Tiwari, who claimed that his party would come to power winning “up to 55 seats” in the 70-member legislative assembly. He rejected the exit polls that predicted AAP’s victory in state polls.

    ​It was a fight for survival for Congress which failed to secure a single seat in the 2015 Delhi elections, when it lost power to AAP, ending its three-term consecutive rule in Delhi.  The current trend shows Congress leading in just one seat in Delhi.

    Delhi saw a 62.59-percent turnout of the 14.6 million eligible voters as stated by the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi. In 2015 elections, the newly-formed AAP secured a landslide victory winning 67 of the 70 assembly seats with BJP securing the remainder. The counting of votes is currently underway in the state.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
