In a First, India's CBI to Prosecute National Accused of Murder in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi (Sputnik): In 2008, Indian citizen Inderjeet Singh allegedly murdered his countryman in Abu Dhabi, UAE, after failing to repay the latter $81 (Rs. 5,800).

India’s top probe agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will prosecute Inderjeet Singh, a man accused of murdering a person in Abu Dhabi in 2008. It will be done following a request by authorities in the UAE to the Indian government per an extradition treaty between the two countries.

The probe agency registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 302 (related to murder) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday.

According to the information provided by the Abu Dhabi administration, Singh killed Rama Natesan while intoxicated in August 2008 over a monetary dispute.

After committing the crime, Singh allegedly fled the country and returned to India. The authorities in Abu Dhabi later approached the Indian government. Singh was already given a death sentence in absentia in a trial by a court in Abu Dhabi in 2009.

The UAE court had also imposed a fine of $55 (Rs. 3,850) on Singh while he was ordered to repay the sum of money ($81) that he had taken from the victim.

In 2016, India’s Ministry of External Affairs told the UAE authorities that Singh had been arrested. However, instead of extradition, it decided that the CBI would investigate Singh under Indian law.