Moscow, Abu Dhabi Continuing Talks on Su-35 Delivery to UAE - Russian Gov't Agency

"Talks on the delivery of SU-35 fighter jets and the development of a 5th generation light combat fighter in the interest of the UAE are continuing," the agency's head, Dmitry Shugaev, said.
Russia and the UAE agreed in 2017 to jointly develop a 5th generation light combat fighter jet based on the MiG-29 aircraft. At the time, Sergey Chemezov, the head of the Russian defence giant Rostec, which is developing the project with the UAE Defence Ministry, said it would take seven years to build the jet.
