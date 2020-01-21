Register
14:12 GMT +321 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi adress a massive rally of 200,000 Congress Party supporters at the historic Red Ford, New Delhi, India, 31. October 1988, to mark the fourth anniversary of the assasination of Rajiv's mother, the late Indira Gandhi. Meanwhile, farmers have called off their week-long protests blocking the road to parliament. (AP-Photo) 31.10.1988

    Ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: Apex Court Slams CBI for Failing to Make Progress

    © AP Photo /
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107809/27/1078092760.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001211078092621-ex-pm-rajiv-gandhi-assassination-case-apex-court-slams-cbi-for-failing-to-make-progress/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, took over the county's reins at 40 after his mother was assassinated in 1984. He became the country’s youngest prime minister. On 21 May 1991, at an election rally in the state of Tamil Nadu as ex-prime minister, he was killed in a suicide bombing attack.

    India’s Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the country’s top investigative agency the CBI, for failing to make substantial progress in investigating the conspiracy behind the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

    The court was hearing a plea filed by A.G Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, who sought the suspension of his life sentence until the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) completes its probe, the two-judge bench headed by Justice L. Nageshwar Rao stated “it did not want to do anything” after noticing that the last two reports submitted by the CBI led MDMA (multi-disciplinary monitoring agency) were the same.

    The MDMA has been probing the cross-border aspects of the killing of the former Prime Minister since 1998.

    “The agency has not made any progress in the probe into the larger conspiracy yet… the last two reports have been exactly the same… the MDMA has done nothing, nor do they want to do anything… We want to know the developments made in the last two years,” Justice Rao said.

    Replying to the court, Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand said that the state government had not received a response to the letters the investigation sent to Sri Lanka and other countries.

    The letters rogatory is a document requesting to seek information or evidence from a specific person through a foreign court within that court’s jurisdiction.

    The apex court on Tuesday also asked the Tamil Nadu Government about its decision on Perarivalan’s mercy petition in the case, under Article 161 of the Constitution, which they must file in a detailed status report within two weeks.

    The Article gives a Governor the power to pardon a person proven guilty in court.

    Meanwhile, the advocate appearing for Perarivalan said that the state government had taken a decision, but the application is pending with the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

    Earlier, the Supreme Court had dismissed the plea, seeking a recall of the 11 May 1999 verdict upholding his conviction, as it was on record that the Perarivalan had supplied the nine-volt batteries used in the bomb.

    In 2014, the court had converted his death sentence to life imprisonment on the grounds of an 11-year delay in deciding on his mercy plea. Perarivalan, along with six others convicted in the case, has been in jail for almost 28 years now.

    Rajiv Gandhi served as prime minister between 1984-89 and was assassinated in 1991 as an ex-prime minister.

    Related:

    Indian Probe Agency Finds Violent Jihad Was Being Taught in Religious Classes in Tamil Nadu Module
    Indian Apex Court Reinstates CBI Chief Sent on 'Leave' by Modi Government
    Convict in Fatal Gang Rape Case in India Files Mercy Petition With Supreme Court — Reports
    Tags:
    suicide, bomber, Assassination, Tamil Nadu, Indira Gandhi, Sri Lanka, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People play in the snow at the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated photo released on January 14, 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Sleighs, Skis and Hot Springs: North Koreans Show How to Relax at Newly-Opened Yangdok Resort
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse