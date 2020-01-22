Boundless Love: 60-Year-Old Indian Woman Helps Her Young ‘Lover’ Get Bailed Out

New Delhi (Sputnik): In 2018, India’s apex court scrapped section 497 (Adultery) of the Indian Penal Code stating that it can be grounds for divorce but not a crime. The court also stated that the law is unconstitutional and discriminates against women.

Police personnel in India's Agra district were left with raised eyebrows when a 60-year-old woman came to the rescue of her 22-year-old lover in a domestic violence case, as he needed her help to be bailed out.

Police said the man was arrested on Tuesday after his wife filed a complaint of domestic violence.

“The complainant said that she suspects her husband of having an extramarital affair with an elderly lady who is a mother of seven children. Whenever she tried to talk to her husband about it, he would assault her,” said a senior police officer.

Police said that based on the complaint, the accused was taken into custody.

“Later in the day, the 60-year-old woman arrived in the police station and applied for his bail,” the officer said, adding she also revealed that he was her lover.

Police said that they were initially shocked to learn about the elderly lady’s claims. But he was granted bail as per law.

As per data provided by Gleeden, an extra-marital dating app for married women, their application is being used by over 600,000 users in India. Most of the users are aged 34-49 and the information the users submitted about their extra marital affairs has been eye-opening.

According to a survey conducted by Gleeden app, around 57 percent of men and 52 percent women have cheated on their partners while on a business trip. The survey also revealed that 77 percent of Indian women cheat because they get bored of married life.