Cobra Throws Up Plastic Bottle After Swallowing It by Mistake – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Plastic pollution is becoming an alarming environmental problem in India. The country generates 9.46 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, of which 40 percent remains uncollected, according to a study by the voluntary initiative Un-Plastic Collective.

Plastic waste ending up in the ocean region around the country is also very high. According to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, 238 tonnes of plastic waste were found in a remote archipelago in the Indian Ocean alone.

Although there is greater awareness, a video that has gone viral on social media has highlighted the stark reality of plastic pollution and wildlife. It is a video of a snake trying to throw up a plastic bottle that it swallowed by mistake. The video struck the conscience of a large number of netizens about plastic waste in public places and even wildlife habitats frequented by visitors.

When it comes to #plastic there is nothing called as throwing away. See how single use plastic like bottles effecting the wildlife & other species. Video may disturb you. pic.twitter.com/swnxAjbyCx — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 10, 2020

​A top forest conservator, who shared the video, said that while the snake is a cobra and can throw up what it consumes, other species can’t. “They will die in pain”, he said.