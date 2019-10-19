New Delhi (Sputnik): India has vowed to ban single-use plastics by 2022. Currently, the per capita consumption of plastic in the country is 11 kilograms per year, and it generates 26,000 tonnes of plastic waste every year. While 60% of this is recycled, the rest ends up in rivers, oceans and landfills.

One of the major sources of single-use plastic waste is the food processing industry. In a bid to help the food giants to comply with an impending regulation on use of single-use plastics, a company in India’s southern Hyderabad has rolled out innovatively designed ‘edible cups’ for hot and cold beverages.

However, some netizens found the idea really amusing and mocked the innovation, comparing it to biscuits and ice-cream cones.

Yes these cups are Just like ice cream cones — Soham Puranik (@SohamPuranik) October 18, 2019

How is it different than an ice-cream cone? — Vatsal Beria (@vatsal_beria) October 18, 2019

Ab biscuit ki jarurat nahin cup kafi hai — Dr. BA_Vasir (@changa_si) October 18, 2019

Drink in it and eat it too! — Aakriti Sharma (@_aakritisharma) October 18, 2019

Another wondered if the cup would melt before finishing the coffee.

What if the glasses melt before I could finish my coffee #anxiety — sushant (@myoutl00k) October 18, 2019

​The edible cups are made from natural grains and are suitable for soups, desserts, yoghurt etc. The cups stay crispy for up to 40 minutes without getting soggy.

“Eat Cup is made from natural grain products and presents a viable alternative to both plastic and paper cups, and is a step forward in reducing the negative ecological impact and massive carbon footprint,” said Ashok Kumar, Executive Director of the company.