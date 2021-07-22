Video: Protesters Gather Near Senate Building in Paris to Rally Against COVID-19 Passes

The leader of the Popular Republican Union party, Francois Asselineau, called on the protesters to rally near the Senate at about 15:00 GMT. People demand the cancellation of health passes, saying they violate basic rights. Banners accusing French President Emmanuel Macron, Health Minister Olivier Veran and Prime Minster Jean Castex of "strealing freedoms" can be seen in the crowd.
Among the protesters are members of the "Yellow Vests" movement.
Manifestation en cours devant le #Sénat à Paris pour protester contre le #PassSanitaire et le projet de loi du gouvernement.(@Thms_rnn) #AssembleeNationale #Manif22Juillet #PJLSanitairepic.twitter.com/kR35ufFSw3— Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) July 22, 2021
The bill on COVID-19 passes is currently in the works by the French parliament.
On July 12, Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19. In particular, starting August, French restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes and long-distance trains will require a special pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19.
Last Saturday, large-scale protests against the passes and mandatory vaccination swept through many cities across France. Another rally is scheduled for July 25.
