Teachers' Unions Gather in Paris to Protest Against COVID-19 Health Hazards

Sputnik is live from Paris, where teachers’ unions have gathered to condemn the health risks posed by COVID as schools continue to open their doors to students despite the raging pandemic.
Organisers are calling for more effective policies for secondary schools to minimise the health risks for teachers and students alike, such as a clear-cut framework for in-school classes, as well as a review of hygiene protocols like cleaning and ventilation of premises.
Demonstrations have been taking place for at least two weeks now. During a rally on Monday, as many as four student demonstrators clashed with police as they tried to set up barricades in front of school buildings.
